Five Wimbledon facts - day seven

London: Five facts on the seventh day of Wimbledon at the All England Club on Monday: - Serena and Venus Williams clash for a place in the quarter-finals with Serena proving the form player on tour this year. In 2015, she has a 35-1 record with her only defeat coming to Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open in May. - Venus won the sisters` last meeting in Montreal last summer, beating Serena in the semi-finals, 6-7(2/7), 6-2, 6-3. - Top seed and defending Novak Djokovic, who faces Kevin Anderson, is bidding to reach the quarter-finals at a 25th straight Grand Slam. He currently occupies third place for the most consecutive quarter-final appearances at the majors. The last time he failed to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam was at 2009 Roland Garros, when as the fourth seed he lost to Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round. - Seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer faces Roberto Bautista Agut and is bidding to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the 13th time and close the gap on Jimmy Connors who holds the Wimbledon Open Era record for most quarter-finals reached with 14. - 36-year-old Ivo Karlovic must overturn a 5-0 losing record to Andy Murray if he is to become the oldest player to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since Jimmy Connors reached the last eight at the 1991 US Open aged 39 years 6 days. Karlovic would be the oldest player to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Ken Rosewall in 1974. AFP