Five UP police personnel attacked while trying to stop party

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Five police personnel, including a station in-charge, were injured and their vehicle was damaged in stone pelting when they tried to stop a dinner party being hosted by a zila panchayat candidate.

According to the police, they got information of violation of the model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocol in the Mudiliya village and immediately sent a police team on Tuesday night.

Though the police initially stopped the party and returned to the police station, the organiser Sonu Pradhan and his supporters shifted the venue to a nearby place.

When the police personnel reached there for the second time, the organisers and their supporters misbehaved with them and indulged in stone pelting.

Five police personnel including station in-charge Lokesh Bhatti, a Sub-Inspector, and three constables were injured.

SP Gaurav Grover told reporters that action would be taken against the accused persons.

The panchayat elections in Mathura are scheduled on April 29.

