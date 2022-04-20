Five Tips For Getting Thick, Voluminous Hair

New Delhi: Thick hair is a natural charmer, and obtaining thick hair is not as hard as it seems.

Praver Kachroo from Evolvere Salon Solutions, who are the official distributors of KeraStraight and INNOluxe in India, suggests these tips.

Build volume

Use volume building shampoo and conditioners to add more volume to the hair but not open to experimenting with expensive supplements, one can opt for alternatives like volume building shampoos and conditioners. Even though this is not a permanent solution it would prove to be a good alternative.

Don''t wash your hair more than thrice a week.

How many times should one wash their hair? The truth is there is no universal answer that would work for everyone as it depends on several factors, such as skin type, hair texture, hair length and so on. However, one must avoid washing hair more than thrice in a week. Washing hair alternate days should be a good solution for people with oily scalp and for people with normal/dry scalp can wash once every two-three days as per their convenience.

Maintain a healthy diet

Diet is an important factor when talking about hair and one should ensure a healthy lifestyle and following a balanced diet. A person''s diet majorly impacts on the quality of their hair. Foods rich in Omega-3 play a vital role in boosting the health of the scalp and hair and including some of these in daily dietary regime will surely provide positive results.

Use thickening spray

Hair thickening sprays are products that can be applied after a wash, it is not a permanent solution, the spray simply masks the balding/thinning effect and it lasts up until the next wash. The spray increases the overall volume of the hair even though there is less hair.

Add highlights

For the ones who like colouring their hair, can add a few highlights that will provide depth to the hair making them look higher in volume. Highlighting gives an illusion of thicker strands rather than making them look flat and thin.

--IANS