Five Suspended For Seeking Bribe For Farm Loan Waiver

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has suspended five revenue department employees for seeking bribe for the farm loan waiver scheme launched by it.

Acting on reports claiming that state revenue officials (lekhpal) were seeking bribe for verification of loans in two districts, the four employees were suspended in Gonda while a trainee lekhpal was suspended in Mathura yesterday, a senior official said.

An FIR has been lodged against four lekhpals and a fair price shop owner in Gonda, he said.

Action in Gonda was taken on the basis of a complaint, he added. On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the Rin Mochan Yojna (loan waiver scheme) with distribution of certificates here. Loan waiver of farmers was promised by the BJP in its assembly election manifesto.The Rin Mochan Yojna was launched to waive loans upto a lakh of rupees for small and marginal farmers. This loan waiver scheme was an effort by the Uttar Pradesh government so that the needy farmers can benefit from it. Recently, the RBI had announced that farmers can avail of short-term crop loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at subsidised interest rate of 7 per cent that could go down to 4 per cent on prompt repayment.