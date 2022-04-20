Five superfoods for a stronger immune system

New Delhi: Having a properly-functioning immune system is essential for a healthy life. Mostly, our immune systems manage to fight the disease-causing microbes but external forces like superfoods can help boost them.

Mohamad Yusuf N Shaikh, Founder Kudrati Ayurved Health Center suggests five superfoods that may boost your immunity and possibly make you guard against diseases.

Ginger

Ginger is widely known to reduce inflammation and relieve nausea, which is why it is an excellent remedy for cold and sore throat. It also improves digestion and cardiovascular health. According to some research, it can also lower the risk of cancer. It can be consumed easily by adding it in tea and soups.

Garlic

Garlic is one of the best known natural immunity boosters. Besides giving an extra flavour to your food, garlic helps in maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Moreover, garlic is rife with antioxidants, which work towards strengthening your body''s natural defence mechanism.

Goji berries

Goji berries, also known as wolfberries, are a treasure trove of nutrients. They contain vitamin B and C, essential fatty acids, amino acids along with many minerals and trace elements. Goji berries promote healthy skin, maintain blood sugar levels, prevent liver damage and reduce depression and anxiety. They are also known to prevent the onset of cancer. To make your breakfast healthy, sprinkle some Goji berries over your muesli or add them to a smoothie.

Chia seeds

Despite their small size, Chia seeds are packed with plenty of essential nutrients. They provide fibre, iron and calcium and are a rich source of antioxidants and Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are required for the production of HDL cholesterol (the good cholesterol), which prevents heart attacks. Chia seeds can be consumed directly or by mixing in salad or yogurt.

Cinnamon

Besides adding a delectable smell to the food, cinnamon also serves as a great immunity booster. It is known to reduce the multiplication of bacteria inside the body and therefore, serves as a great remedy to sore throat. Cinnamon also reduces the risk of heart disease and it can improve sensitivity to the hormone insulin and therefore has an anti-diabetic effect. So, next time you go for a tea or coffee, try adding a little cinnamon.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

--IANS