Five-storey building collapses in Shimla's Sanjauli area

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): A five-storey building collapsed in Sanjauli area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Friday following incessant heavy rainfall in the region.

The incident took place around 3.30 am today and no injuries have been reported so far due to the building collapse.

The collapsed building was reportedly vacant at the time of the incident. More details awaited.

Shimla witnessed 82.6 mm rain record in 42 years after 1979, which led the temperature to drop by 8 to 10 degree celsius, according to the metrological center in the city. (ANI)