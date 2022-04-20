Five States To Vote Between February 4 And March 8

New Delhi: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced on Wednesday.

The results from all five states will be known on March 11, Zaidi told a press conference here.

While polling in Goa and Punjab will take place on February 4, Uttarakhand will vote on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8.

This will be the single biggest electoral exercise since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and will involve a total of 690 constituencies, 403 of them in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Goa has 40 seats, Punjab 117, Manipur 60 and Uttarakhand has 70 seats.

Punjab's schedule

Notification: January 11

Nomination: January 18

Scrutiny of nomination: January 19

Withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Poll: February 4

Uttar Pradesh election to be held in seven phases

UP election Phase 1

Date of Poll: February 11

Constituencies: 73

Districts: 15

Notification: January 17

UP Election Phase 2

Polling date: February 15

Constituencies: 67

Districts: 11

Date of notification: January 20

UP Election Phase 3

Polling date: February 19

Constituencies: 69

Date of notification: January 24

Districts: 12

UP election phase 4

Polling date: February 23

Constituencies: 53

Districts: 12

Date of notification: January 30

UP election phase 5

Polling date: February 27

Constituencies: 52

Districts: 11

Date of notification: February 2

UP Election phase 6

Polling date: March 4

Constituencies:49

Districts: 7

Date of notification: February 8

UP election phase 7

Polling date: March 8

Constituencies: 40

Districts: 7

Date of notification: February 11

Counting will take place on March 11

Polling schedule of Uttarakhand

Poll date: February 15

Notification: January 20

Nomination: January 27

Scrutiny of nomination: January 28

Withdrawal of candidature: January 30

Goa's schedule

Date of notification: January 11

Last date of nomination: January 18

Poll: February 4





--IANS

