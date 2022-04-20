Five States To Vote Between February 4 And March 8

New Delhi: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced on Wednesday.
The results from all five states will be known on March 11, Zaidi told a press conference here.
While polling in Goa and Punjab will take place on February 4, Uttarakhand will vote on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8.
Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8.
This will be the single biggest electoral exercise since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and will involve a total of 690 constituencies, 403 of them in Uttar Pradesh alone.
Goa has 40 seats, Punjab 117, Manipur 60 and Uttarakhand has 70 seats.
Punjab's schedule
Notification: January 11
Nomination: January 18
Scrutiny of nomination: January 19
Withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Poll: February 4
Uttar Pradesh election to be held in seven phases
UP election Phase 1
Date of Poll: February 11
Constituencies: 73
Districts: 15
Notification: January 17
UP Election Phase 2
Polling date: February 15
Constituencies: 67
Districts: 11
Date of notification: January 20
UP Election Phase 3
Polling date: February 19
Constituencies: 69
Date of notification: January 24
Districts: 12
UP election phase 4
Polling date: February 23
Constituencies: 53
Districts: 12
Date of notification: January 30
UP election phase 5
Polling date: February 27
Constituencies: 52
Districts: 11
Date of notification: February 2
UP Election phase 6
Polling date: March 4
Constituencies:49
Districts: 7
Date of notification: February 8
UP election phase 7
Polling date: March 8
Constituencies: 40
Districts: 7
Date of notification: February 11
Counting will take place on March 11
Polling schedule of Uttarakhand
Poll date: February 15
Notification: January 20
Nomination: January 27
Scrutiny of nomination: January 28
Withdrawal of candidature: January 30
Goa's schedule
Date of notification: January 11
Last date of nomination: January 18
Poll: February 4
--IANS