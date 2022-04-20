    Menu
    Five States To Vote Between February 4 And March 8

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced on Wednesday.
    The results from all five states will be known on March 11, Zaidi told a press conference here.
    While polling in Goa and Punjab will take place on February 4, Uttarakhand will vote on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8.
    Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8.
    This will be the single biggest electoral exercise since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and will involve a total of 690 constituencies, 403 of them in Uttar Pradesh alone.
    Goa has 40 seats, Punjab 117, Manipur 60 and Uttarakhand has 70 seats.
    Punjab's schedule
    Notification: January 11
    Nomination: January 18
    Scrutiny of nomination: January 19
    Withdrawal of candidature: January 31
    Poll: February 4
    Uttar Pradesh election to be held in seven phases
    UP election Phase 1
    Date of Poll: February 11
    Constituencies: 73
    Districts: 15
    Notification: January 17
    UP Election Phase 2
    Polling date: February 15
    Constituencies: 67
    Districts: 11
    Date of notification: January 20
    UP Election Phase 3
    Polling date: February 19
    Constituencies: 69
    Date of notification: January 24
    Districts: 12
    UP election phase 4
    Polling date: February 23
    Constituencies: 53
    Districts: 12
    Date of notification: January 30
    UP election phase 5
    Polling date: February 27
    Constituencies: 52
    Districts: 11
    Date of notification: February 2
    UP Election phase 6
    Polling date: March 4
    Constituencies:49
    Districts: 7
    Date of notification: February 8
    UP election phase 7
    Polling date: March 8
    Constituencies: 40
    Districts: 7
    Date of notification: February 11
    Counting will take place on March 11
    Polling schedule of Uttarakhand
    Poll date: February 15
    Notification: January 20
    Nomination: January 27
    Scrutiny of nomination: January 28
    Withdrawal of candidature: January 30
    Goa's schedule
    Date of notification: January 11
    Last date of nomination: January 18
    Poll: February 4

    --IANS

