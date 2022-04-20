Five Shops Sealed For Secret Liquor Sale In UP

Balrampur: Five shops were sealed for selling liquor secretly despite prohibition during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in the Utraula Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Yadav said that information was received that liquor was being sold secretly despite the prohibition by the administration in the Utraul area.

Upon receiving information, police raided five shops and sealed them on Tuesday night. During the action taken by the police, SDM Arun Kumar Gaur and Excise Officer Rajesh Tripathi were also present. The DSP said that the lockdown is being strictly enforced and if any shopkeeper is found violating the directions or orders of the administration, strict action will be taken against the individual. UNI