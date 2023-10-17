Five people injured in explosion at house in UP's Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): An explosion occurred at a house in Meerut on Tuesday morning which resulted in injuries to five people, said an official.

The visuals from the spot showed the affected area razed to the ground by the explosion.

District Magistrate Meerut, Deepak Meena said the the exact reason for the explosion is not known as of now.



"In Lohia Nagar, there was a stock stored in the house which seems to be of soaps as of now and some machinery was also there as well. The impact has affected nearby areas as well," said DM Meena.



"Five injured people have been sent to the medical college and the teams over there have also been activated and teams over here also are working continuously. Although there is no information of anyone else being trapped, we have mobilised the team and the debris is being removed to avoid any possibility of anyone else being trapped," he added.

He further said that prima facie, it has been seen that soaps were stocked here and some machines were also kept, probably to carry on manufacturing of soaps or packaging of soaps.

On being asked about the cause of the explosion being firecrackers, the Meerut DM said that there is no evidence of firecrackers manufacturing being carried on or the cause of the accident being firecrackers, as of now.

—ANI