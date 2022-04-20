Five Peddlers Held, 54 Kilos Of 'Ganja' Seized

Kaushambi: Five peddlers were arrested and 54 kilograms of 'ganja' recovered from their possession during a check in two separate police station areas of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Police sources here said that acting on a tip-off, the police stopped and conducted a check on an SUV at a culvert near Chaderai village. During the check, 35 kilograms of the said narcotic substance was recovered from the car. Virendra Kumar alias Chotka, who supplies 'ganja' and his aide Dharmendra have been arrested by the police in this connection. One member of the peddling gang fled from the spot and police is on the lookout for him.

In a similar way, Sheetladhamkada police stopped three motorcycle-borne individuals near Daranagar electric power house situated at the Sainik Kada road while conducting a check. During a check conducted on the bike, 19 kilograms of 'ganja' stuffed in a sack was recovered from their possession. Arvind Gupta, Baramdev Pandey and Sanjay Kesarwani, were arrested from the spot and a report has been registered against all three. UNI