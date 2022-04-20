Five of family goes missing in UP

Pilibhit: Five members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Kesarpur village in Uttar Pradesh since September 5.

A missing persons complaint, filed by Malkhan Singh, was registered at Madhotanda police station on Tuesday.

In his complaint, he said that his brother Ram Avtar, his wife Rekha Devi and their three sons, aged 16, 13 and six years, had gone missing from their home, without informing any of their relatives.

ASP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi and Circle officer Puranpur, Uttam Singh, have deployed police teams to track the family.

According to reports, Ram Avatar the left house unlocked and did not even ask any relative or neighbour to feed his two buffaloes before leaving.

His motorbike was also found parked in the verandah of his house.

SP Jai Prakash Yadav said the circumstances in which the family had gone missing hinted towards a conspiracy.

He said the police were carrying out a search for the family in nearby agricultural fields, villages and dense shrubs along the banks of an outlet canal of the Sharda river that flows next to Kesarpur.

Electronic surveillance of one of the missing members mobile phone showed that it was in use in Delhi, but police said they are yet to find out who the actual user of that number is.

