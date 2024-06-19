Five of family die in landslide in Assam's Karimganj

The disaster occurred at around 12:45 am, completely burying a house under debris.

Guwahati: At least five members of a family, including three minors, died on Wednesday in a landslide following incessant rain in Karimganj district of Assam, police said.

The incident took place at Gainachora village in Badarpur Police Station area, Karimganj SP Partha Protim Das said.



“Around 12:45 am, information was received about the landslide at a hillock in which a house was completely buried. The Officer-in-Charge of Badarpur Police Station, along with his staff and SDRF personnel, rushed to the spot," he told PTI.



The team immediately started the rescue operation, Das said.

“After about three hours, five bodies were recovered. There was no survivor,” he added.



The deceased have been identified as Roymun Nessa (55) and her children Sahida Khanam (18), Jahida Khanam (16) and Hamida Khanam (11).



A three-year-old child, Mehdi Hassan, the son of Mahimuddin, also lost his life in the landslide, the SP said.



Assam's flood situation worsened on Tuesday in the wake of relentless rain, with over 1.61 lakh people affected in eight districts.

—PTI