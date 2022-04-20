Five multipurpose cosmetic hacks every woman should know

Have you ever realised that your regular beauty products can be used for more than one purpose? Whether you want to save space in your makeup bag or just save a little cash, these multifunctional products should be used by every woman who wants to look great with a dash of colour. So, read on these easy beauty hacks to make yourself look good on any occasion: Baby Oil Thinkstock Image, For representational purposes only Baby oil is not merely to be used by babies and people with sensitive skin. You can use baby oil as an eye-makeup remover. It can be used also while you shave. Just slather some baby oil and you are set to shave your legs/arms. Another helpful hack is that it can also be used for cleaning makeup brushes, as the oil acts as a conditioner for your brushes. This piece of item is multi-functionality at its finest. Petroleum Jelly Thinkstock Image, For representational purposes only This easy-on-your-pocket product is a multitasking miracle. Just dab a bit of Vaseline jelly on your cheekbones for your skin to have a dewy finish. Apply a little amount to moisturize and apply over split ends. But be careful with the amount! Too much of it can turn you hair into a greasy mess. Having a problem in removing eye lash glue? Apply some petroleum jelly into your lash line with a cotton swab. Wait a few minutes and then carefully peel away. It can even be used as a mascara � just dab a bit of petroleum jelly on your fingers, run them horizontally across the tips of your lashes. Run a bit on your brows to keep them in order too. Red Lipstick Thinkstock Image, For representational purposes only Who would have thought that the good old red lipstick which every woman owns could be a solution to your dark circles? Apply a bit of lipstick with a brush, then cover it with your regular foundation. It�s a fun beauty hack to know, especially if you run out of your concealer. Anyway a red lipstick can make your ordinary plain dress into a fab evening wear. Lip Stain/Lip Gloss Thinkstock Image, For representational purposes only Lip Stains can stain both lips and cheeks. Just apply 2-3 dots of the stain on the apples of your cheeks and blend immediately. It can act as a eye shadow too, just apply 1-2 drops on your eye lids and voila you are good to go! Eye-shadow/Eyeliner Thinkstock Image, For representational purposes only Your eye-shadows can also be used as eyeliner. Yes, you heard that right! Just wet a brush first, then dip it in the eye-shadow and apply it on your eye. Also eye-shadow in hues of brown and black can also be used as eyebrow pencil. And lastly, the colourful eye-shadows can act as blush and can help contouring the face.