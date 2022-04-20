Five More Test Positive

Gonda: With five more people testing positive, the total number of patients infected by the novel coronavirus reached seven in this Uttar Pradesh district, District Magistrate said on Tuesday.

DM Dr Nitin Bansal here said that five people were found positive in the reports that arrived late Monday night. He said that all the patients are the residents of the Haldharmau area.

He said that earlier, all the patients were admitted in the isolation ward of the district hospital. As of now, all the patients have been shifted to the Level-1 hospital in the Community Health Center, Padrikripal.

The families in the village of the patients are being advised to stay in home quarantine. UNI