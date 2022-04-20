Five More Coronavirus-Infected People Die In U'khand, 2 Of Them In Road Accidents

Dehradun: Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported the deaths of five coronavirus-infected people, four of whom were found to be COVID-19 cases only after their deaths.

Officials said one of them had committed suicide and other two died in road accidents.

Including these five cases, 35 coronavirus-infected people have died so far in the Uttarakhand.

Thirty-three more COVID-19 cases have been detected in the state, taking the tally so far to 2,568, a heath bulletin said on Wednesday.

A 33-year-old man, who had allegedly committed suicide, tested positive for the infection posthumously at AIIMS, Rishikesh, as per the bulletin.

A 17-year-old boy, who had died in a road accident, also tested positive at AIIMS, Rishikesh, after his death, it said.

Similarly, a 42-year-old man killed in a road accident tested positive for the virus at the facility, the bulletin said.

A 35-year-old woman with a travel history to Delhi, who had tested coronavirus positive recently, died at the Govt District Hospital, Tehri (Baurari).

A 75-year-old man, who passed away at his home in the Devprayag area of Tehri district, tested positive for the virus at the Community Health Centre after his death. He also had a travel history to Delhi, as per the bulletin.

Of the 33 new coronavirus cases detected on Wednesday, Dehradun reported 10, Pauri nine, Tehri seven, Udham Singh Nagar six and Haridwar one, the bulletin said.

This takes the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,568, out of which 1,653 have recovered and 35 are dead, it said. PTI