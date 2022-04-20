Five meritorious students of MIET receive an incentive of Rs 1 lakh each

Meerut (The Hawk): The Tara Girish Mathur Charitable Trust has given the Gopal Swaroop Memorial award to five meritorious students of Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology. The award has been given to five students for topping the final year examination of B.Tech (AKTU) in their respective departments. During this period, the trust honored each student with a check of Rs one lakh, a certificate, and a gold medal. Promising students who received incentives and prizes included Vipin Kumar Pal from B.Tech (Electrical Engineering Branch), Akshay Tyagi from B.Tech (Mechanical Branch), Siddharth Tyagi from B.Tech (Civil Engineering Branch), Archit Bansal from B.Tech (Computer Science Engineering), Rithanshi Agarwal from B.Tech (Electronics and Communication Engineering).



President of the Trust Mr. GK Mathur said that the trust has been honoring meritorious students with such incentives for the last 20 years. GK Mathur, Chairman of the trust, Suresh Kumar, Managing Trustee, Manoj Kumar Mathur, Managing Committee Member, provided the incentives of Rs 1 lakh each to all the five toppers at the Scholarship Distribution Ceremony. Those present on this occasion included Chairman of MIET Group Shri Vishnu Sharan, vice-chairman Mr. Puneet Aggarwal, Director Dr. Mayank Garg, Dean Academics Dr. DK Sharma, HOD (Electronics) Mr. Amit Kumar Ahuja, HOD (Civil) Dr. Arun Parvate, HOD (Computer Science) Mr. Sunil Kumar, HOD (Mechanical Engineering) Dr. Tushar Jain, HOD (Electrical Engineering) Dr. AK Bhardwaj, Ajay Chaudhary Media manager.