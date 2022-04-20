Five Members Of Inter-District Gang Held

Basti: Five members of an inter-district gang transacting money from the ATM were arrested with a country-made pistol in Kaptanganj area of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Police sources said here that Kaptanganj police and an SOG team arrested Nirmal Pandey, Jai Prakash Tiwari, Manoj Kumar Verma, Atul Saroj and Santosh Kumar Saroj of the ATM thief gang near the State Bank of India, Kaptanganj branch on Wednesday. All the arrested hailed from Pratapgarh district. A country-made pistol, two cartridges, 10 ATM cards, two PAN cards and Aadhar Cards, six mobile phones, a gold chain and 22,000 rupees cash were recovered from their possession.