Five Members Of Family Killed After Car Turns Into Fireball

Etah: Five members of a family were burnt alive when their car caught fire after ramming into a stationary truck on NH 91 in the Baghwala area here on Saturday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Kumar Singh said the accident occurred when six members of a family were proceeding towards Taumara village in the district from Delhi.

Barring 15-year-old Varsha, all family members were charred to death. Varsha, who suffered critical burn injuries, was rushed to the Agra Medical college hospital. The deceased were identified as Varsha's father Sunil, mother, maternal uncle, grandfather and brother. The SSP rushed to the spot to monitor the relief and rescue operation. UNI