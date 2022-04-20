Five Medical Colleges Should Be Ready By Oct: UP CM To Officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that the five new medical colleges would be completed by October 31.

"The new medical colleges of Basti, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad and Bahraich scheduled to be completed in the first phase and be ready by October 31," the CM said.

The Chief Minister's direction came in a review meeting of the Medical Education Department here on Monday.

"Between August 15 to 20, I will pay visit to any of these medical colleges and personally see its progress, and if progress is not as expected, then I will take strict action," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) and Construction and Design Services of UP Jal Nigam.

The Chief Minister directed that officials on key posts should not be deployed for one or two months, as they have no accountability. "Whosoever is deployed in important positions, give them full term," the CM said. The project manager of the organisation should be at the place where he is posted and not in Lucknow, he added.

CM also directed the Principal Secretary PWD to strengthen the functioning institutions and ensure the timely completion of whatever work is given to these institutions. If necessary, audit their e-tendering system, he said.

The Chief Minister asked officials to make minutes of the decisions that are taken in the review meetings and the departmental officials should regularly review them. He said that Chief Minister's office should review every 15 days and if there is no expected progress in the work, then the notice should be sent. If the work does not happen fast, even after the notice, then strict action should be taken against the organisation.

Regarding the electrification of 5 medical colleges, the Chief Minister said that the quality of work of the power department is not good, and department should take notice of that. The lines that are suffering losses should be given to private companies. Corruption in the department won't be tolerated. Investigation against some engineers will be carried out, he said. The Chief Minister directed the Principal Secretary, Power, to post vigilance team in every district and take action against big fishes. The Chief Minister also questioned the coordination between various departments and directed that all departments should jointly make a comprehensive plan regarding implementation of a scheme. "Work should not be delayed in the name of formalities. If you cannot take decisions then there is no need to be in the field," he said.

A total of 13 Medical Colleges are to be set up in the state with the help of Central Government. Five are to be built in the first phase, and 8 in the second phase. Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon, Chief Secretary Dr Anup Chandra Pandey, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Principal Secretary of the concerned departments, representatives of the executive body were present in the meeting. UNI