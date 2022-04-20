Five lesser known health benefits of turnip

New Delhi: Turnips are root vegetables. They belong to the family of Brassicaceae which is basically the family of green vegetables like cabbage, kale, brussel-sprouts, etc. We generally eat the roots but their sprouts and leaves are also edible and nutritious. Like other vegetables, turnips are very nutritious and good for health. Here are some of the health benefits of the root vegetable: Prevents cancer: The root vegetable contains high levels of antioxidants and phytochemicals which reduce the risk of cancer in the body. It also reduces the effect of cancer because of the presence of glucosinolates in the vegetable. Daily intake of turnips in diet can reduce the risk of breast cancer as well as colon and rectal tumors. Good for eye: The root vegetable is good for eyes as it is a rich source of lutein, a carotenoid that promotes eye health and prevents ocular diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts. Bone health: Turnips is good for bone as it is an important source of calcium and potassium which are vital for healthy bone. Eating Turnip regularly prevents joint damage, risk of osteoporosis and the incidence of Rheumatoid Arthritis. Good for digestion: Turnips are good for digestion because of the high fibre content in the vegetable. It is proved by research that glucosinolates may also help the stomach process bacteria like Helicobacter pylori. Glow your skin: Regular intake of the vegetable is good for skin. High content of vitamins A and C in turnip makes the skin healthy and radiant.