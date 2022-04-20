Five Labourers Jump From Moving Train

Shahjahanpur: As many as five labourers jumped from the Amritsar-Gonda Special train at the Roja railway station on its way to Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Friday.

However, none of the labourers was injured and they were later caught by the GRP.

According to the police, all the labourers are residents of Shahjahanpur.

GRP sources said that train number 04626, which was taking migrant labourers from Amritsar, was en route to Gonda. Due to no stoppages, five labourers jumped near platform two of the Roja railway station as soon as the speed decreased at around 0530 hrs.

Meanwhile, constables Devesh Yadav, Jaswant Singh and Vidyasagar, who were on duty at the platform, saw the labourers and the GRP constables ran and caught all five.

One of the labourers told GRP that they had boarded the train from Amritsar to come to Shahjahanpur but the train did not have a stoppage there. As soon as the train neared Roja station and the speed somewhat decreased, all five jumped from it.

SDM Sadar said that all the labourers are healthy and have been sent home after a medical check-up. UNI



