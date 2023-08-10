Five Killed In Two Separate Road Accidents In Uttarakhand's Pauri

Kotdwar: Five people were killed and as many injured in two separate road accidents in the past 24 hours in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, officials said.

Four people, including a father-son duo, died when their car fell into a deep gorge on Tuesday night at Gumkhal, State Disaster Response Force official Praveen Rathi, who led the rescue operation, told PTI on the phone on Wednesday.

SDRF personnel rushed to the spot after the accident and launched the rescue operation.

The team initially brought out three bodies from the gorge to the main road with the help of rope stretchers, Rathi said.

One more occupant of the car remained missing for hours after the accident. However, his body too was recovered later, he said. The deceased were identified as Chandramohan Singh Bisht (62), his son Atul Bisht (35), and two others – Dinesh Singh (63) and Kamal Bisht (45), the SDRF official said. The four men were returning from Gumkhal market to their village Devdali located in Jaiharikhal area when the accident took place, he said. In a similar accident near Mundaneshwar in Kaljikhal block of the district, one woman was killed and five others were injured when their car fell into an 80-metre deep gorge at 2 pm on Wednesday, the disaster control room in Pauri said. —PTI