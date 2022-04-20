Five killed in train-jeep collision in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Five people were killed and six injured after the jeep they were travelling in rammed into a running passenger train at an unmanned railway crossing near here, an official said on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Narayanganj on outskirts of Dhaka late on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported. Abdul Majid, officer-in-charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Kamalapur railway station, told reporters that the collision which took place at about 10 p.m. local time left one jeep passenger dead on the spot. He said four others, including a woman, succumbed to their injuries in hospital later. Critically-injured six jeep passengers have been rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the official added. The official blamed the accident on the jeep driver. He said either the driver lost control on the track or there was negligence on his part. IANS