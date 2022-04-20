Five killed, dozens injured in Philadelphia train derailment

Washington: At least five people were killed and over 50 injured after a passenger train derailed in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. The rescue operation is underway with over 200 Philadelphia police officers and fire department officials looking for people who may be trapped in the train wreckage. At least six people are stated to be in critical condition, according to authorities. Nearly 238 passengers and five crew members were in the Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 188, which was travelling from Washington DC to New York City, when it reportedly derailed at Port Richmond in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Upto 10 carriages of the New York-Washington Amtrak train have derailed. Shortly after the incident, Philadelphia Mayor Michael A Nutter confirmed that five people have been killed and called the scene a �disastrous mess�. The Philadelphia government confirmed the death toll and tweeted, �.@Michael_Nutter confirms at least 5 passengers deceased. 243 passengers on train. 200+ first responders on scene.� Former US congressmen Patrick J Murphy, who was present on the train at the time of derailment, tweeted, �Im on @Amtrak train that just crashed. Im ok. Helping others. Pray for those injured.� He also shared photos from the crash site on his Twitter account. The cause of the derailment is not yet know and the the investigation into the incident has begun. Meanwhile, Amtrak has suspended all the services on between New York and Philadelphia on Tuesday evening and has set up an emergency hotline number for the relatives of the passengers travelling in the train.