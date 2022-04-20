Five killed after vehicle falls into gorge in HP's Mandi district

Five people were killed and six others injured when an Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) plunged into a deep gorge near Jognimata mandir in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday.

Mandi Superintendent Gurdev Sharma said that the vehicle, carrying about 11 people, was proceeding towards Mandi district from Fagani village.

Police suspect that cause of the accident, which occurred around 0830 hrs, could be negligence and rash driving.

The injured were rushed to Padhar Civil Hospital. The deceased belonged to Balah-Ropa village of Mandi district.

Soon after the accident, local people and police rescue teams rushed to the spot to help the victims. Some of the critically injured were also referred to Mandi Zonal Hospital.

Investigation was on.