    Menu
    States & UTs

    Five Killed, 8 Injured As Bus Rams Into Devotees In U'khand

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March23/ 2023

    Five Killed, 8 Injured As Bus Rams Into Devotees In U'khand

    Tanakpur: Five devotees were killed and eight others injured when a bus ploughed into a crowd in Thuligad parking area of Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Thursday.

    According to sources, the people -- all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district -- had visited the annual Maa Purnagiri fair held at Thuligad, and were waiting for a bus to return.

    Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to Tanakpur sub-district Hospital, where five of them succumbed to their injuries. Police are investigating the matter. —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Devotees
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in