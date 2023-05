Dhaka: A police inspector and four others have been injured after a suspected seized a bomb at Dhaka's Pallabi police station on Wednesday morning.

The explosion took place around 0430 hrs (local time), DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said as reported by bdnews24.com.

All those injured were rushed to a hospital, and we are investigating the incident', he added.

Further details were awaited.

UNI