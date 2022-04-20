Five held for stealing silver anklets worth Rs 60 lakh

Mathura: The Mathura police have arrested five robbers, who were allegedly involved in a theft of 91 kilograms of silver anklets worth Rs 60 lakh, after a brief encounter.

The silver anklets had been stolen from a jeweller in Mathura on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted two bike-borne youths in Anantam city of Vrindavan on Tuesday evening. The two opened fire at the police in an attempt to escape. However, in a retaliatory firing, the youths were injured and have been admitted to a hospital.

All the stolen jewellery was later recovered from their possession.

SP (city) Udai Shanker Singh said that the youths have been identified as Anil Kumar Jatav and Krishna Murari Sharma.

"During interrogation, the youths disclosed the names of their three other accomplices, Aash Mohammad, Pankaj Sharma and Anuj Sharma. These three have also been arrested. Except for Pankaj Sharma, all of them have a criminal record," he said.

At least 18 cases are registered at various police stations in Mathura against Aash Mohammad, three cases each against Anil Jatav and Krishna Murari Sharma and two cases against Anuj Sharma.