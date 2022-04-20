Five health benefits of bell peppers!

New Delhi: Bell pepper is one of the most commonly found chili pepper belonging to the family of Capsicum annuum. The vegetable is also known as Capsicum in India and comes in different colours like red, green and yellow. It is a rich source of valuable nutrients, fiber and antioxidants. Here are some health benefits you need to know about this chili pepper: Good for eyes: The vegetable contains certain enzymes such as lutein which is good for your eyes. Lutein protects the eyes from cataracts and macular degeneration. Source of Vitamin E: Bell pepper is a good source of Vitamin E, which is beneficial for the skin and hair. So, you must include bell peppers in your daily diet! Boost immune system: Bell Pepper is good for health as it boosts your immune system because of its rich content of Vitamin C. Prevents cancer: Bell peppers helps to keep all types of cancer at bay, as it has sulfur content which protects the body from the cancer virus. So keep eating this vegetable to stay away from the deadly disease. Helps renew cells: The vegetables contain Vitamin B6 which is essential for the health of the nervous system and also helps in renewing of the cells.