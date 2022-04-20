Five Girls Injured After Lightning Strikes Hostel Premises In Nainital

Nainital: Five girls sustained injuries and were admitted to BD Pandey Hospital after lightning struck their hostel premises in Nainital, late Saturday evening.

According to Hostel Warden, Radha Badri, out of the five, three were critical. However, the condition of all five students is now stable.

"The students called me and informed that something had happened and a few of them had got injured. When I reached the hostel, I found that some of the children were unconscious as the hostel premises had got struck by lightning. I called an ambulance and it reached immediately. They received treatment here but were still panic-stricken," Radha Badri told ANI. Dr Sudhanshu Sharma, Medical officer at BD Pandey Hospital, said "We have admitted all five and they are undergoing treatment. Of the five, three were serious. However, they are out of danger now." ANI