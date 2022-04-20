Five foreign Nationals arrested for peddling narcotics

Bengaluru: Police have arrested five people-- two Bangladeshi Nationals and three Nigerians for allegedly trying to sell narcotics in the city.

In the first incident, two Bangladeshis were allegedly trying to peddle 'Yuva' (Amphetamine) narcotic tablets near a high school here. Based on a definite information police nabbed Jani Khan (26) belonging to Orimghat village in Kulna district of Bangladesh and Rajakhan (25) hailing from Shedoli village in the same district.

They were trying to sell the narcotic near Government high school under Begur police station limits in the city yesterday. Besides 40 Yuva tablets, three mobile phones, Rs 2000 cash, a

motorcycle, a Pancard, an Aadhar Card and driving licence was seized. The duo were staying in the city illegally. They will be produced before a court today.

In a similar incident police have arrested three Nigerians who were stocking cocaine and ganja in a bid to sell them in the city.

Based on an information, police raided a house in Anandpur locality in the city and seized besides cocaine, 7.3 grammes of MDMA narcotic and one kg of ganja. Ten mobile phones two two-wheelers, a laptop were also seized. The seized material in all valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, a CCB release said here today.

The trio identified as Obikweku A Tochukwus (32), Chigozie Anthony (32) and Chikwnelu S Mokwue.

