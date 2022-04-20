Five foods you must eat everyday for a healthy living!

Many of us remain unaware about certain foods that we need to include in our daily diet. We need to eat a variety of foods each day to keep ourselves fit and fend off many diseases. Here are some of the super healthy foods that you should eat on a daily basis: Fruits and Vegetables: Nothing can be more nutritious than the colourful fruits and veggies that grow in your backyard. The health benefits that you get from these foods are countless. They are a rich source of fibre and antioxidants as well. Fish oil: Fish oil is well known for omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids which is believed to reduce the heart disease risk, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and improve mental ability. Research suggests that fish oil also protects elderly people from vision loss. Protein and Fats: Eggs, chicken and meat are rich source of proteins and fats. Including anyone of these foods in your daily diet is important to stay strong and healthy. Olive or Coconut oil: Instead of using other cooking oils, use olive oil or coconut oil. For salads, one can use olive oil. This will also aid in your weight management plan whereas other cooking oils that are highly processed can be harmful. Garlic: Garlic, considered as the natural 'wonder drug', has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. Its sulphur compounds, which act as antioxidants, are also found to treat hair loss. Studies have shown that garlic could also control weight gain.