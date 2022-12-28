    Menu
    States & UTs

    Five family members burned to death

    author-img
    The Hawk
    December28/ 2022

    Mau (The Hawk): A house fire in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh claimed the lives of five family members, including a woman and three children.

    Firefighters were sent to the residence in Shahpur Village, Kopaganj Police Circle, to put out the fire.

    The bodies were delivered to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

    It is still unknown what started the fire exactly.

    District Magistrate Arun Kumar stated that the incident began from a stove, according to the original investigation.

    He continued, "A help of Rs 4 lakhs will be given per person."

    (Inputs from Agencies)

    Categories :States & UTsTags :house fire Mau district Uttar Pradesh Five family members
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in