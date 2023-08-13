Five detained after Delhi Police busts illegal call centre

New Delhi: On Sunday, police in South Delhi announced the arrest of five people—including two women—who they say were running an illegal call centre and defrauding victims by pretending to offer them degrees in higher education.

A senior police officer has said that Ashish, Ashfa, and Danish have been named as the accused, while the names of the arrested women were withheld.

Police said they also found four keypadcell phones, one laptop, five phones, client data, a stamp from the Institute of Management and Engineering, blank I.M.E. admission forms, registers, and notebooks.

The police said they received information about an unlawful call centre in Kotla Mubarak Pur and discovered the suspects had been duping people out of money under the pretext of offering them a degree in higher education.

The police carried out a raid, and the suspects were taken into custody.

"They were enquired and asked to provide the authorisation documents to run the call centre but they could not produce any authorisation documents. The accused disclosed that they used to dupe innocent people on the pretext of providing degree of higher education. They further disclosed that they used to charge fees ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in the name of admission, exam, fees," said the official.

Danish and Nadeem, according to the police, were the masterminds of the fraud tele-calling office and were responsible for recruiting all of the suspects.—Inputs from Agencies