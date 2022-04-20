Five Dead In Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

Agra: Five persons were killed on Friday when two passenger buses coming from opposite direction collided in Uttar Pradesh`s Agra city, police said.

The incident occurred near Pathauli on Jaipur Road. The bus coming from Bidhuna near Kannauj with a large number of passengers crashed against the other coming from Rajasthan that had comparatively very few riders.

Malpura police along with local villagers worked hard to extricate the bodies from the Uttar Pradesh bus that had all the victims. Naresh Paras, a social activist engaged in the rescue work told IANS that the passengers were pilgrims headed for a religious shrine in Rajasthan.

The police said the injured were sent to the SN Medical College Emergency here, while the dead were sent for autopsies.