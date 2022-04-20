Five Dead, Eight Injured In Road Accidents In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Five people have died, while eight have been injured in two separate accidents in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Agarwal, some pilgrims from Pathed village in Chilkana area were going for darshan of Shakumbhari Devi, when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley in Chilkana area. Four persons, including three members of a family died on-the-spot in the accident, while eight others received severe injuries. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where condition of two was stated to be critical. The deceased were identified as Kamlesh, her daughter Usha and son Manoj, while the fourth person was yet to be identified. Driver of the tractor fled after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind. The SSP said a manhunt was launched to nab the absconding driver. In another incident, Manoj Gupta alias Vasu was rammed by an unidentified vehicle at Ambala road, when he was returning home. UNI