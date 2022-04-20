Five Dead After Consuming Illicit Liquor In Shamli District, Probe Underway

Shamli: At least five people have lost their lives after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday. According to details by District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shamli said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated. "Initially the locals said that some of these people had died of some disease or other but now they are saying that this happened due to consumption of illicit liquor. We are investigating the case", the SSP said.

The District Magistrate (DM) of Shamli was quoted by ANI saying that two bodies have been sent for postmortem. He informed that the man who used to supply illicit liquor is also dead.

The DM further informed that the family members of the seller said that he died of heart attack but locals informed that he also died because of consumption of illicit liquor. "Things will be clear after we get the report", the DM said.

Earlier this month, a suspected bootlegger was arrested and 453 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from a vehicle. According to a PTI report, the cartons contained more than 20,000 bottles. The Police arrested a person named Ali Ajgar following a tip off that he would be delivering illegal liquor from Haryana at various parts of north Delhi.