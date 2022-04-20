Five-Day Faculty Development Program Held At IIMT

Meerut (The Hawk): A five-day faculty development program was conducted online under the aegis of IIMT University's School of Commerce and Management. The event was organized on Tools in Research Methodology using ACSS. In the program, the speakers provided information about how to do SPSS for research.

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Madan, Resource Person of the Faculty Development Program, Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar explained in detail about Factor Analysis in his address. He provided information to the participants about the Extraction of Factor, Rotation of Factor, etc. The non-parametric test was extensively shared with the participants by Dr. Satish Kumar Singh, Dean School of Commerce and Management. Organizing Secretary Dr. Mohammad Kashif provided important information to the participants. More than a hundred faculty members and research scholars from IBS Hyderabad, Puducherry University, Quantum University, OP Jindal University, and other colleges in Meerut-Ghaziabad participated in the workshop. Faculty President Dr. Satish Kumar Singh thanked everyone at the end of the workshop.