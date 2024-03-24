    Menu
    Five crushed to death by dumper over dispute in Rajasthan's Jhalwar

    The Hawk
    March24/ 2024
    A dumper tragically crushed five men, including two brothers, in the Pagaria area. Authorities are investigating as the local community reels from the shock, seeking justice for the victims.

    Kota, Rajasthan: Two brothers were among five men allegedly crushed to death by a dumper over some dispute in the Pagaria area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

    The alleged incident occurred late on Saturday and the two accused fled the spot after the crime, they added.

    https://twitter.com/i/status/1771762079470387487 

    The victims are siblings Bharat Singh (22) and Dhiraj Singh (20), and Tufan Singh (33), Goverdhan Singh (28) and Balu Singh (20) of the Binnayga Fanta village.

    The reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained, Pagaria SHO Vijendra Singh said.

    —PTI

