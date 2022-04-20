Five Criminals Injured In 4 Encounters

Meerut: Five criminals were injured in four encounters in different parts of this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

During the past two months, four criminals were killed while 51 others injured in more than 50 encounters with Meerut police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahani, who has lead almost all the encounters in the past couple of months, said here on Thursday the first encounter took place on Pathanpura road where a criminal riding a without number plate motorcycle fired on the policemen during traffic checking. In counter firing by the police, the criminal identified as Dilshad was injured. The injured criminal was wanted in over a dozen of cases and he even went to the jail in connection with a fake currency case. A country-made pistol was recovered from him.

In another encounter in Nauchandi police station area, four suspected car-borne youths opened fire on the policemen when they were asked to stop near Nauchandi maidan. While two managed to flee, the remaining two were nabbed when they got injured in the police firing. The two arrested were identified as Anis and Irfan.

Anis, a member of the Thak-Thak criminal gang was on parole from Tihar jail and they were planning for indulging in a crime. In another encounter in the same Nauchandi police station one criminal-- Sartaj was injured while another managed to flee. Police has recovered couple of firearms from the possession of the criminal. In the fourth incident, a criminal Praveen was injured in Jainpur jungle under Rohat while his accomplice managed to flee during an encounter with police. The injured criminal was wanted in several criminal cases. UNI