Five CPI (Maoist) cadres are charged by NIA for luring girls

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a case involving the radicalization and recruitment of innocent girls into the CPI (Maoist), an outlawed organisation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet before a special NIA court in Vijayawada against five accused, officials said on Tuesday.

The NIA re-registered the case in June 2022 after the Peddabayalu Police Station in Visakhapatnam had initially registered it.

The complaint on the inclusion of one Radha into the party fold, according to the officials, is what prompted the case to be opened. The complaint claimed that the defendants—Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna, and Chukka Shilpa—had encouraged Radha to join the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), radicalised her, and then recruited her to the banned CPI (Maoist), which was run by underground Maoists RK (since deceased) Uday, Aruna, and others.

Investigations have shown that the suspects Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna, and Chukka Shilpa enticed impressionable young girls into the organisation CMS under the pretence of social work, with the understanding that, depending on the girls' commitment to the organisation, they would be identified and sent to the CPI, a prohibited organisation (Maoist).

According to information obtained, the accused attempted to influence numerous people and recruited a small number of additional ladies into the CPI (Maoist).

Under the guise of providing medical assistance to someone, the accused Devendra had brought Radha to the jungle, where Uday and Aruna had forced her to join the outlawed group.

It is being investigated how the CMS, a group, and its leaders fit into the overall plot.

Investigations into the situation are still ongoing.

