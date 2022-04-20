Five Cops Suspended For Beating Rss Worker In Amethi

Amethi: One sub-inspector and four constables have been suspended for beating up a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in police custody here on Monday night.

According to the RSS worker, Manvendra Singh, about half a dozen miscreants had attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a youth in Keshav Nagar area on Monday evening.

Manvendra tried to nab the miscreants and someone informed the police in the meantime.

"The police caught the youth whose mobile phone had been snatched and also took me to the police station. Later in the night, the cops locked me up and beat me with batons and belts," he told reporters.

Manvendra''s elder brother Ravi Singh is the district vice president of the BJP.

As soon as the news spread, local BJP leaders reached the Kotwali police station in large numbers and staged a demonstration.

Since Amethi happens to be the parliamentary constituency of Union Minister Smriti Irani, the local administration swung into action and suspended sub-inspector Vijay Singh and four constables.

The suspended sub-inspector said that he had called Manvendra to the police station to gather information about the miscreants. He denied having beaten the RSS worker.

Meanwhile, tension prevails in the area and additional forces have been stationed in the Kotwali. --IANS



