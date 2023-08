Patna: Five police personnel, including two female constables, were injured after their vehicle crashed into a divider in Bihar’s Nawada district on Thursday.

The victims were on patrol when the incident occurred; they were assigned to the local police station.

The police vehicle was reportedly speeding and the driver lost control, according to witnesses.

Vijay Singh, a sub-inspector, is one of the deceased officers.

The victims were taken to Pawapuri WIMS hospital.—Inputs from Agencies