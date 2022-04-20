Five Booked On Rape Charge In UP

Chitrakoot: A case has been registered against five people for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh''s Chitrakoot district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday, alleging that a youth and four of his friends reached her house in the night of March 5, took her to a field, and raped her, police said.

The case against the five was registered at Bharatkoop police station based on the woman''s complaint, they said.

According to the complaint, the woman was alone at her house when the incident took place. Police the woman has been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to arrest the accused. —PTI