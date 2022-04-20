Five Booked For Blackmailing Woman Through Obscene Videos In UP

Moradabad: A woman has registered a case against five people, including her car driver, for extracting crores of rupees by blackmailing her through an obscene video, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak here said on the complaint of the woman, the Majhaula police station registered the complaint and directions have been given to arrest the accused.

In her written complaint, the victim has stated that her car driver allegedly made an obscene video of her. He later blackmailed her and extracting crores of rupees over several installments from her. Apart from this, he also managed to rob her of Rs 50 lakh rupees by making a deal of the woman's property. The victim, who was being blackmailed since several years, complained against him to the SSP. After a probe into the facts, five people including the driver have been booked under serious charges in the Majhaula police station. The SSP said that one of the accused is a property dealer who has also been named in the case.

The woman is the resident of Nagphani police station area and her husband, who was a trader, had been murdered in 2009 owing to personal enmity.

Following her husband's death, one Arshad, hailing from Dungarpur road of Pakbada started frequenting her house and later became close to the victim. The woman kept him as the driver of her personal car. Meanwhile, Arshad made an obscene video of the woman while she was bathing and changing her clothes. It has been alleged that Arshad started blackmailing the complainant by threatening to make these videos public.

Over the course of time, Arshad managed to grab a property and 1 crore rupees from the victim by blackmailing her. A case against Arshad, Zulfikar Ullah, Zafarullah, Harun and Nisar has been registered under serious charges.

Police is conducting raids to nab the absconding culprits. UNI