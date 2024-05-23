    Menu
    States & UTs

    Five bodies recovered as boat capsizes in Pune's Ujani dam, search operation underway

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May23/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, and police.

    Pune's Ujani dam Rescue

    Pune: Five bodies have been recovered subsequent to a boat overturning incident involving six individuals at the Ujani Dam near Kalashi village in Pune district, as stated by officials from the Pune rural Police.
    The search and rescue operations is still underway.

    Six people went missing after a boat capsized in Ujani dam waters near Kalashi village of Pune district around 140 km from the city, police said.

    The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Ujani Dam, which is near Kalashi village, close to Indapur Tahseel in Pune district.
    "Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, and police are deployed for search and rescue operations," Police said.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Ujani Dam Pune Boat Accident Kalashi Village Rescue Operations NDRF SDRF Indapur Tahseel
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in