Five arrested in UP for betting on India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Muzaffarnagar: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly betting on the India-Pakistan match of the ongoing Asia Cup tournament, police said Thursday.

Besides, Rs 9,50,000 in cash, a laptop and 20 mobile phones were seized from their possession after raiding a house in the Newmandi police station area Wednesday night, SP (City) Ombir Singh said.

Based on a tip-off, the house was raided and five persons, including Vikki, were arrested for betting on the Asia Cup group league encounter match Wednesday.