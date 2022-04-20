Five arrested in connection with Kenya university attack: Report

Nairobi: Five people have been arrested in connection with an attack on a Kenyan university that killed at least 148 people, CNN reported on Friday, citing Kenyan Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery. Masked Al Shabab gunmen strapped with explosives stormed the Garissa University College campus, some 200 km (120 miles) from the Somali border, in a pre-dawn rampage on Thursday. CNN gave no further details on the arrests.