Fitness Has Become A Priority For Me: Ileana D'cruz

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D�Cruz, who has been lauded for being one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, says fitness has become an integral part of her life. Asked how important is fitness for her, Ileana told IANS over phone from Mumbai: �(Fitness) It is very important. I will be 30 this year and I think for me I can feel the age creeping up�But more than anything else, it�s so important to stay healthy, so it (fitness) has become a priority for me now.� The �Barfi!� actress shared that she has brought changes in her diet and lifestyle. �I made a massive change on the way I eat and my lifestyle as well,� she said and added: "It really pays to sort of take good care of your health from a younger age." Ileana, who has been away from the silver screen for almost two years, will soon be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer �Rustom�. The film, which is directed by debutant Tinu Suresh Desai, is based on real life incident of Naval Officer K.M. Nanavati. �Rustom� will release in theatres on August 12. The actress has also been roped in for filmmaker Milan Luthria upcoming film �Baadshaho�, which even features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta. �Baadshaho�, co-produced by Luthria and Bhushan Kumar, is a thriller set in the Emergency era of the 1970s. It will go on the floors in August with a 15-day schedule in Mumbai, followed by a two-month schedule in Rajasthan.