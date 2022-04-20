FIT India Prabhat Pheri At PU Campus

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of National Social Service, Panjab University organized a Fit India Prabhat Pheri today near Ghandhi Bhawan. Dr. Vivek Kumar, Chairperson, Centre for Medical Physics, Dr. Navneet Kaur, Department of Geography, Dr. Tilak Raj, University Business School, Dr. Anuj Kumar, Department of Computer Science & Application, Dr. Sucha Singh, University School of Open Learning participated in this programme. Prabhat Pheri is one of the ethnic Indian ways to promote a fit and healthy India.